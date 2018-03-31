 New consumer law for data protection, privacy to be introduced: SC judge | tech | Hindustan Times
New consumer law for data protection, privacy to be introduced: SC judge

Consumer ministry is formulating a law keeping in mind the safety of data while using services like Google and WhatsApp.

tech Updated: Mar 31, 2018 12:58 IST
This new consumer law is being formulated amid the ongoing data breach incidents on Facebook.
This new consumer law is being formulated amid the ongoing data breach incidents on Facebook.(Benjamin Howell/iStockphoto)

In the wake of leakage of user data from Facebook stirring up controversy the world over, including India, Supreme Court’s Justice A.K. Sikri on Friday underlined the importance of legislation to safeguard consumer data, collected by online portals and social media platforms.

“And another important aspect is when we purchase online, when we are using Google and WhatsApp and other such portals, is the issue of data protection,” he said at a national seminar on ‘International Commercial Law’ which was organised here.

Justice Sikri however steered clear from the ongoing controversy regarding data leakage.

“I am here talking only of data protection of as far as consumers are concerned, limiting it to it, intentionally as well as consciously keeping in mind so many other aspects,” he said.

He also said that a new consumer law, which is being formulated by the Consumer ministry would cover data protection and data privacy vis a vis service providers.

“Steps are being taken by service providers for safety of data and privacy and policies needed to regulate this sector. There are going to be provisions in respect of this in our new consumer law, which is going to be introduced,” he said.

