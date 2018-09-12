New iPhone XS series to iPad Pro, here’s what to expect from Apple’s big event

Apple will put all rumours and leaks to rest when it unveils its new devices on Wednesday. Ahead of the launch, we have multiple leaks and reports to rely on for what to expect at Apple’s annual iPhone event.

This year, Apple is expected to launch three iPhones, an Apple Watch and also a bonus product – iPad Pro. Much has been already revealed about Apple’s upcoming products including specifications and pictures. If you’ve been bombarded with Apple news and are confused with what’s happening, here’s a breakdown.

New iPhone names

Apple has religiously followed a particular nomenclature and upgrade pattern for its iPhones. 2017 saw a big change with the anniversary edition iPhone X and also skipping of one ‘S’ generation of iPhones. According to reports, 2018 will be the ‘S’ year for iPhones. Debate on the final names for the iPhones are still going on and these are the popular names – iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max (Plus) and iPhone XR (XC).

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS with a 5.8-inch display would be the upgraded version of the iPhone X. iPhone XS Max, as the name suggests, will be the bigger variant featuring a 6.5-inch display. These two iPhones will come with OLED screens on edge-to-edge displays like the iPhone X.

Apple’s 2018 iPhones will be powered by the company’s new A12 processor. The new chipset is reportedly built on the 7nm process making it faster and more power-efficient. Coupled with this processor will be 4GB of RAM with storage options starting at 64GB and going up to 512GB. Apple will possibly bump up storage this year with the new iPhones. The iPhone X comes with 3GB of RAM and up to 256GB of in-built storage.

A new feature highly expected to come on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max is dual-SIM functionality. This version of the iPhone XS will however be exclusive to select regions. Some reports suggest China receiving this dual SIM iPhone XS. The new iPhones are also expected to come with longer battery life and upgraded cameras.

In terms of pricing, iPhone XS is predicted to start at $899 (Rs 65,400 approximately), while iPhone XS Max will retail between $949 (Rs 69,000 approximately) and $999 (Rs 72,700 approximately).

Apple iPhone XC or iPhone XR

The iPhone XC or iPhone XR will be the most affordable iPhone from the series. The ‘XR’ moniker doesn’t mean anything and is rather confusing. iPhone XC, however, is reminiscent of the time Apple launched its plastic iPhone 5C in candy colours back in 2013. iPhone XC will reportedly come in an aluminum body with a 6.1-inch LCD display.

It will retain the core features of iPhone X including Face ID and gesture-based controls. The base model of iPhone XC will come with 64GB of in-built storage with another variant having 256GB storage. Apple could price the iPhone XC at $600 which translates to roughly Rs 43,600 approximately.

Apple Watch Series 4

The next-generation Apple Watch will feature an edge-to-edge display that’s 15% bigger than its predecessor. With more room for display, the Apple Watch Series 4 will accommodate up to eight complications on its watch face. The overall size is said to be the same as previous Apple Watches so that the same straps can be used.

Design leaks of Apple Watch Series 4 show a new hole between the crown and side button. It isn’t clear what the functionality of this new tool is. Apple Watch Series 4 is also expected to feature an EKG functionality for better heart-rate monitoring.

Apple iPad Pro

If you aren’t intrigued by Apple’s new iPhones and Watch, you can look forward to another product watch. Apple is expected to unveil a new iPad Pro at the iPhone event. The new iPad Pros would make a bigger impact as Apple is expected to remove the physical home button.

Apple’s new iPad Pros will feature an edge-to-edge display in two sizes of 11-inches and 12.9-inches. With no home button, Apple will integrate Face ID on the new iPad Pros. Another big change expected is the change from lightning ports to USB-C ports on the iPad Pros.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 10:09 IST