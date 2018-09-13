New iPhone XS to Watch Series 4: Here’s everything what Apple announced

Apple on Wednesday launched three new iPhones with new design, features and lots of under-the-hood changes. In a first, Apple announced adding support for dual-SIM on its new iPhones. The company also introduced the next-generation Apple Watch with ECG support. Let’s take a look at the top announcements made Apple.

Apple Watch Series 4: Healthier, better

Apple’s new smart watch not only comes with design refresh but also lots of fitness-focused features. The biggest feature of Apple’s new Watch Series 4 is the support for electrocardiograph.

“Apple Watch Series 4 enables customers to take an ECG reading right from the wrist using the new ECG app, which takes advantage of the electrodes built into the Digital Crown and new electrical heart rate sensor in the back crystal. With the app, users touch the Digital Crown and after 30 seconds, receive a heart rhythm classification,” said Apple.

“It can classify if the heart is beating in a normal pattern or whether there are signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition that could lead to major health complications. All recordings, their associated classifications and any noted symptoms are stored in the Health app in a PDF that can be shared with physicians,” it added.

The smart watch is powered by next-generation S4 chip with a custom 64-bit dual-core processor. The device is available in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm. The speaker is now said to be 50% louder and optimised for phone calls, Siri and Walkie-Talkie feature. Apple has also shifted the microphone to reduce echo for better sound quality.

Running on all new watchOS 5, Apple Watch Series 4 is available in GPS and GPS + Cellular models. The two models will be up for pre-order starting September 14. There’s no word on the India availability of the new Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple iPhone XR

The low-cost model iPhone XR sports a 6.1-inch LCD screen (with Liquid Retina Display) and is available in as many as six colour variants. Powered by A11 Bionic chip, Apple iPhone XR comes with notch on the front with FaceID support. The smartphone features a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture wide-angle lens on the back. It supports dual-SIM (nano + digital e-SIM).

Apple iPhone XR will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED starting at Rs 76,900. The phone will go up for pre-order on October 19. Sales begin on October 26. The base model of iPhone XR is priced at Rs 76,900.

Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., speaks during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater. (Bloomberg)

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max

Apple’s premium iPhone XS and XS Max come with similar set of specifications except for different screen sizes. Apple iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch OLED display whereas iPhone XS Max comes with 6.5-inch OLED panel. Both the phones have notch housing true-depth sensor that enables FaceID and Animoji.

Powered by A12 Bionic processor, Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have dual 12-megapixel cameras with optical image stabilisation and 2X optical zoom. The two phones come with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Apple’s iPhone XS and XS Max also support dual-SIM connectivity.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB versions in space grey, silver and a new gold finish starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively. The two phones will be available in India starting September 28.

“iPhone XS is packed with next-generation technologies and is a huge step forward for the future of the smartphone. Everything is state of the art including the industry-first 7-nanometer A12 Bionic chip with 8-core Neural Engine, faster Face ID and an advanced dual camera system that shoots Portrait mode photos with Smart HDR and dynamic depth of field,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“iPhone XS is not one, but two new iPhone models, and iPhone XS Max offers the biggest display ever in an iPhone with the biggest battery ever in an iPhone, delivering up to an hour and a half more battery life in your day.”

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 06:11 IST