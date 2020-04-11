New iQoo Neo 3 specs emerge, China launch date revealed by tipster

tech

Smartphone brand iQoo is getting ready to add another device in its handset series in China. The smartphone tipped as iQoo Neo 3, as per a tipster may launch in April 23. The tipster has also decoded the ‘3 + 2 strategy’ which was talked about iQoo’s Product General Manager Shuji Niao Shu on Weibo recently. The company is yet to confirm the official name of the upcoming smartphone and the launch date.

As per the tipster, the ‘3 + 2 strategy’ mentioned by Niao Shu means the number of key specifications that will be featured in iQoo Neo 3. The ‘3’ here means the inclusion of Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120Hz display refresh rate, and UFS 3.1 storage while ‘2’ means 4500mAh battery and 44W fast charging.

It is being said that iQoo Neo 3 is a successor of iQoo Neo, the company’s gaming smartphone. So, it is being assumed that Neo 3 will bring along some gaming features as well. As per previous reports, the smartphone will run on Android 10-based Funtouch OS. It may also have 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

iQoo Neo 3 will join the iQoo 3 which recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 36,990.

iQoo 3 features a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with HDR+ support. The phone comes in 8GB (LPDDR5) +128GB (UFS 3.1) and 12GB (LPDDR5) +256GB (UFS 3.1) variants. It sports a 48MP (Sony IMX582, f/1.79), a 13MP telephoto (f/2.46), a 13MP wide angle (f/2.2) and a 2MP Bokeh (f/2.4)/ camera sensors. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera. It also has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 4,440mAh battery with 55W fast charging support