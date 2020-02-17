New Nokia feature phone ‘TA-1212’ is coming soon, key specifications revealed

tech

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 13:16 IST

HMD Global, like several other companies, had withdrawn its participation from the MWC 2020, which was eventually cancelled. The company was supposed to showcase new Nokia phones at the conference. HMD Global will now hold separate events later to showcase these phones. While there’s no official date on the launch of these phones, a new Nokia phone has appeared online.

Bearing model number TA-1212, it’s a Nokia feature phone. Spotted on China’s TENAA certification website, Nokia TA-1212 measures 123.8x52.4x13.1 mm and weighs around 88 grams. There are no official renders yet but dimensions suggest it’s likely to have a candy bar design, similar to phones such as Nokia 220.

The listing also reveals Nokia TA-1212 has a 2.4-inch display and is powered by a 1,200mAh battery. Other leaked specifications include 8MB RAM, 16MB ROM, and a 0.3-megapixel camera.

The new leak comes after report suggested HMD Global was planning to unveil a host of new smartphones at the MWC 2020. The new lineup is said to have included a premium Nokia 8.2, mid-range Nokia 5.2, and an entry-level Nokia 1.3. There were also rumours of HMD Global reviving one of the old Nokia phones under its ‘Nokia Classics’ lineup.

Nokia 8.2 had set a lot of buzz after rumours of it being the cheapest 5G smartphone. According to reports, Nokia 8.2 will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 chipset which comes with a built-in 5G chip. Other important expected specifications included up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.