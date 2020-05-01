e-paper
Home / Tech / 'New products are our lifeblood', Apple CEO Tim Cook on upcoming launches

‘New products are our lifeblood’, Apple CEO Tim Cook on upcoming launches

Tim Cook said that the new products are even more important in these times.

tech Updated: May 01, 2020 11:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Here’s what Tim Cook said on upcoming Apple products
Here’s what Tim Cook said on upcoming Apple products(Bloomberg)
         

Apple, like other technology firms, has been hit hard by the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. There have been speculations that Apple may defer the launch of its iPhone 12 series. CEO Tim Cook on late Thursday responded to questions on the new products.

“New products are our lifeblood. We’re continuing to work. [...] As you can tell from what we did this quarter despite the environment, we have our head down and are working because we know our customers want the products that we’ve got. They’re even more important in these times,” said Cook in earnings call for the second quarter of 2020.

On supply chain issues, Cook explained that its products are made everywhere and the company doesn’t rely on one source for manufacturing.

“We have to conclude that if you look at the shock to the supply chain that took place this quarter, for it to come back up this quickly really demonstrates that it’s durable and resilient. I feel good about where we are. That said, we’re always looking at tweaks, it’s just not something we talk about,” Cook added.

Apple is said to have a packed product roadmap through 2021. Apart from the flagship iPhone 12 series, Apple is expected to launch new MacBooks, new iPad Air, new Apple Watches, AirTags, new AirPods, over ear headphones, in-display TouchID and more.

Apple did launch the iPhone SE 2 last month despite the speculation that the phone may had been deferred indefinitely. Cook in the earnings call pointed out that the newly launched products — iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and iPhone SE – had received “outstanding customer response” even during “these extreme circumstances.”

