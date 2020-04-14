New SIM cards might be activated over the lockdown period

tech

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:25 IST

With the lockdown being extended for 19 days more, the government might allow telcos to activate new SIM cards, according to a report. Telecom operators have been working to provide seamless network connectivity through this period.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has also stated that if the government steps in, the telecom industry will be able to provide better network infrastructure to all its subscribers.

COAI Director General Rajan Mathews noted that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will “finalise the decision of activation of new SIM cards after the security review issues”. Security reviews are essential since all the new SIM cards will be handed over to customers at their doorsteps so as they do not leave their houses to get the cards or activate them. DoT will also have to plan all the necessary details needed to activate the SIM online over this lockdown.

DoT has been working with telecom operators as well to ensure that network flow is maintained and has reduced the faulty network base from 800 to 290. The number of optical fibre cuts was also reduced from 100 per day to nearly 19 over the current period.

Also, to ensure that telecom operators continue to give exclusive services to subscribers, DoT may remove GST payments and reduce the license fees and spectrum usage charges.