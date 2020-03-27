New tech tools become flavour of the season as social distancing forces govt to think afresh

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 14:38 IST

Government bodies are trying to experiment with new technological tools of communication, as conventional ways of working have become near impossible because of the 21-day nationwide lockdown that started since Wednesday to rein in the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

On Thursday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, who also holds the additional charge of the Environment, Forests, Climate Change and the Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, turned to a new technological tool when he wanted to speak to around 400 ministerial officials to tide over the healthcare crisis.

Javadekar used Audio Bridge, a tool that allows two-way communication. The minister not only spoke to the officials but the officials could also share their suggestions and inputs with him, an official said. He has urged the officials to stay engaged with him via new technological tools for seamless communication, as the government has invoked provisions of the Epidemic Act, 1897 to combat the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Similarly, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday used Skype, a telecommunications application, during an urgent meeting convened to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petrol, disease, compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) amid the nationwide lockdown, said an official.

Jvadekar also used Zoom, another technological tool, when he interacted with officials of Prasar Bharati, the public service broadcaster, comprising Doordarshan and Air India Radio, said an official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been consistently using new technologies such as the video-conferencing facility to improve the efficiency of governance and connect with people.

On Wednesday, the PM interacted with the people of Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, said an official.

Several ministries and government departments are making greater use of e-mail and WhatsApp for inter-and intra-ministerial coordination amid the Covid-19 outbreak. E-learning has found a greater focus, as some of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are using web-based platforms that enable seamless interaction between faculty members and students.