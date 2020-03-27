e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / New tech tools become flavour of the season as social distancing forces govt to think afresh

New tech tools become flavour of the season as social distancing forces govt to think afresh

Government bodies are trying to experiment with new technological tools of communication, as conventional ways of working have become near impossible because of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

tech Updated: Mar 27, 2020 14:38 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times
Government bodies are trying to experiment with new technological tools of communication, as conventional ways of working have become near impossible because of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
Government bodies are trying to experiment with new technological tools of communication, as conventional ways of working have become near impossible because of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.(Hindustan Times)
         

Government bodies are trying to experiment with new technological tools of communication, as conventional ways of working have become near impossible because of the 21-day nationwide lockdown that started since Wednesday to rein in the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

On Thursday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, who also holds the additional charge of the Environment, Forests, Climate Change and the Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, turned to a new technological tool when he wanted to speak to around 400 ministerial officials to tide over the healthcare crisis.

Javadekar used Audio Bridge, a tool that allows two-way communication. The minister not only spoke to the officials but the officials could also share their suggestions and inputs with him, an official said. He has urged the officials to stay engaged with him via new technological tools for seamless communication, as the government has invoked provisions of the Epidemic Act, 1897 to combat the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Also read: Lockdown in India has forced smartphone players to defer new launches

Similarly, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday used Skype, a telecommunications application, during an urgent meeting convened to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petrol, disease, compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) amid the nationwide lockdown, said an official.

Jvadekar also used Zoom, another technological tool, when he interacted with officials of Prasar Bharati, the public service broadcaster, comprising Doordarshan and Air India Radio, said an official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been consistently using new technologies such as the video-conferencing facility to improve the efficiency of governance and connect with people.

Also read: Apps launch vouchers to financially support restaurants amid covid-19 lockdown

On Wednesday, the PM interacted with the people of Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, said an official.

Several ministries and government departments are making greater use of e-mail and WhatsApp for inter-and intra-ministerial coordination amid the Covid-19 outbreak. E-learning has found a greater focus, as some of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are using web-based platforms that enable seamless interaction between faculty members and students.

top news
Covid-19 updates: Total cases in Maharashtra reach 147, say State officials
Covid-19 updates: Total cases in Maharashtra reach 147, say State officials
Govt looks at ways to help migrant labourers, to provide food and shelter
Govt looks at ways to help migrant labourers, to provide food and shelter
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Here is why you may not have to pay your car and bike EMIs for three months
Here is why you may not have to pay your car and bike EMIs for three months
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech