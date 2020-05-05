e-paper
New to freelancing? Google has some tips for you

Amid the lockdown, a lot of people have taken to freelancing to make use of their writing skills and earn money while working from home. Here are some useful tips for them.

tech Updated: May 05, 2020 07:38 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Google has also shared tips on improving your video calling experience.
Google has also shared tips on improving your video calling experience.(Google)
         

The Covid-19 outbreak has transformed the way we work. With lockdown being implemented in countries across the globe and social distancing becoming the new norm of living, employees across organisations have been working from home even as the offices remain shut.

Amid the present scenario, a lot of people have taken to freelancing to make use of their writing skills and earn money while working from home.

Google, in the past couple of weeks, has been sharing tips that are aimed at helping people through various facets of their ‘work from home life’. The company has already shared tips on improving video calling experience, improving the home Wi-Fi , and staying connected with family and friends during the lockdown . Now, the company has shared some useful tips for people who are new to freelancing.

“New to freelancing during the lockdown? Here’s a quick checklist (and a few helpful tips) to make sure you’re ready to go,” Google wrote in a Twitter thread.

Here’s what the company recommends:

-- Get in touch with old clients or tap into your network to get new leads. Take a look at how you can set up meetings remotely using Google Meet.

-- Take up an online course and upskill your career to be more relevant to the changing needs of businesses today.

-- Host virtual classes to teach your skills to beginners.

-- Tailor your résumé to match the job description.,

