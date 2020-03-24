e-paper
Next Nokia smart TV to feature 43-inch display, Sound by JBL

Nokia will soon launch a new smart TV. Here’s what you can expect.

tech Updated: Mar 24, 2020
The upcoming Nokia smart TV will feature a 43-inch display.
A new Nokia smart TV is set to launch soon. The company on its website revealed that the new smart TV will come with Sound by JBL technology. The next Nokia TV will have a 43-inch display.

The teaser on the Nokia website also features a render of the smart TV. The image reveals a near bezelless screen with Nokia branding at the base. The stand has metallic finish and has a single panel.

It’s worth noting that the new smart TV will be only second TV with Nokia branding. In December last year, Flipkart in partnership with Nokia had launched a 55-inch smart TV with ‘Sound by JBL’ technology.

The 55-inch Nokia TV launched in India for Rs 41,999. A 43-inch smart TV is likely to cost much lesser when launched. It’s also not clear now whether the smart TV will be launched in partnership with Flipkart.

The 55-inch Nokia smart TV comes with Ultra HD resolution. It also has 24W built-in speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS TruSurround. The JBL partnership brings a few audio enhancements such as deeper bass tones.

Other key features of the Nokia smart TV are quad-core processor, 2.25GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Android TV, and MEMC technology.

