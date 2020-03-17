Next Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphone will feature company’s ‘fastest’ storage card 

tech

Samsung has started mass producing what it calls is the fastest storage for smartphones – eUFS 3.1, which is claimed to deliver up to 1.2GB/s write speed (up from 410MB/s of eUFS 3.0) and has 512GB, 256GB and 128GB capacities. Samsung says that with this storage chip users can “enjoy the speed of an ultra-slim notebook when storing massive files like 8K videos or several hundred large-size photos in their smartphones, without any buffering.”

Samsung adds that transferring your files and apps from an old handset to a new one should also take less time. It is claimed that smartphones with eUFS 3.1 will take 1.5 minutes to move 100GB of data as compared to UFS 3.0 based phones that required over four minutes.

The new storage chip is said to process data up to 60% faster than the UFS 3.0 version, delivering 100,000 input/output operations per second (IOPS).

“Samsung began volume production of fifth-generation V-NAND at its new Xi’an, China, line (X2) this month to fully accommodate storage demand throughout the flagship and high-end smartphone market. The company soon plans to shift V-NAND volume production at its Pyeongtaek line (P1) in Korea from fifth-generation to sixth-generation V-NAND to better address the growing demand,” said the firm.

Since the new eUFS 3.1 storage processor is said to be made for flagship smartphones, we can expect it to arrive in devices like the Galaxy Note 11. Our guess is as good as yours for now.

Last year, Samsung broke the 1TB threshold by launching world’s first 1TB eUFS storage chips for smartphones.