Google launches Night Sight for Pixel 3, Pixel 2, and Pixel smartphones: How to download the latest feature

Google has started rolling out the much awaited ‘Night Sight’ feature for the Pixel camera. The new feature is available for the latest Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and the older Pixel 2 and Pixel smartphones as well.

As the name suggests, Night Sight will help produce better images when clicked in low-lighting. Night Sight will be available through an update for the Google Camera app on Play Store. The update started rolling out globally late last night and will soon reach all Pixel users.

Prior to the official release, xdadevelopers released an APK version for Night Sight. We tried out the feature in low-light backgrounds and in pitch dark areas as well. The results were amazing as Night Sight not only brightens the photos but doesn’t miss out on details here. You can check out our review here.

In a detailed and lengthy blog-post, Alexander Schiffhauer, Product Manager for Computational Photography, Pixel explains the tech behind developing Night Sight.

“We developed ‘Night Sight’ -- a new feature for the Pixel camera that helps you capture vibrant and detailed low-light photos without a flash or tripod,” Schiffhauer said.

“Night Sight” is designed to use machine learning to adapt to night-lighting conditions and balance the colour of the photos so that objects show their natural colour at night -- whether the device is kept still or it experiences the natural hand shaking.”

“If you’re taking a photo in low light, Pixel will suggest using ‘Night Sight’. You can enter ‘Night Sight’ by tapping this suggestion or manually navigating to the mode. After you tap the shutter button, try to hold still until ‘Night Sight’ finishes capturing the photo,” Schiffhauer added.

Google launched the third-generation Pixel smartphones earlier in October. Pixel 3 starts at Rs 71,000 for the base model with 64GB storage and Rs 80,000 for the 128GB variant. The bigger Pixel 3 XL is priced at Rs 83,000 (64GB) and Rx 92,000 (128GB).

