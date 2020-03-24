Nike Training Club to Pro Gym Workout: 5 apps you can use to workout at home

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 07:40 IST

Social isolation has meant people can’t go to gyms and get that much-needed exercise to keep the body in shape. Thankfully, there are a number of fitness apps that guide us on how to workout at home.

These fitness apps can be available on Google Play Store or App Store.

Pro Gym Workout: Missing your personal gym trainer? The Pro Gym Workout has a host of videos by professional bodybuilders that give detailed information on sets, reps, load, speed and rest to achieve your fitness target.

There are workout programmes for beginners, advanced bodybuilders, fat loss and muscle gain, quick belly fat loss, abs and chest workouts.

The best part is that you do not need an internet connection. The app has calculator to keep a check on your BMI, protein, calories and fat intake.

Home Workouts: You can stay fit and build muscles even without hitting the gym and using expensive equipments. The Home Workouts app provides you with abs, chest, legs, arms as well as full-body exercises.

The app has warm-up and stretching routines, with animations and video guidance for all exercises.

It helps record your training progress, tracks your weight trends, customises workout reminders.

Fitify: The fitness app has over 900 exercises in store. It customises a training plan on the basis of your experience, goal and time options. The workout regimes are designed keeping your fitness level.

Fitify has a voice coach and HD video demonstrations.

Nike Training Club: The app provides more than 185 free exercises ranging from strength, endurance, mobility, yoga to boxing.

There is personalised workout, flexible training plans and expert tips from top fitness trainers.

The workout time in the app ranges from 15 to 45 minutes and has exercises for beginners, intermediate and advanced levels.

Yoga Daily Workout: One of the best forms of exercises is yoga. It helps to keep you fit and also boosts your immune system. Daily Yoga app provides guided postures to all the beginners and advanced level practitioners.

The app has yoga for weight loss, real person guidance of yoga and meditation that help you perform the posture following the right techniques.