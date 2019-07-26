Nintendo partners Disney for Tsum Tsum Switch edition

tech

Jul 26, 2019

Nintendo has teamed up with Disney to release a special Tsum Tsum-branded version of the Switch. Fans can start pre-ordering the Tsum Tsum Switch for 36,000 Yen (#330).

The Tsum Tsum Switch will be only available in Japan and release alongside the game Tsum Tsum Festival that will happen on October 10. The special edition Nintendo Switch is based on the Tsum Tsum range of kawaii plushies and features Tsum Tsum dot branding all over the device.

In addition to this, Nintendo will also offer Tsum Tsum Joy-Cons with a pair of Mickey ears sitting on the Home button.

This is the second Switch device Nintendo has unveiled this month. Nintendo had launched a lighter and cheaper version of Switch earlier this month. Nintendo Switch Lite will retail at $200 and it will be available in September. Nintendo will offer the Switch Lite in three colour options of yellow, gray and turquoise.

Unlike the regular Switch, its lighter version is designed only for handheld use. It cannot be docked or played on a TV like the regular Switch gaming console. Switch Lite also has a smaller 5.5-inch display, D-pad and will offer 20-30% battery life.

