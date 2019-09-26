Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour is a fun racing game, now available for your phone

tech

For a lot of us, Mario was our first video game. With the era of 8-bit cassettes based games long gone, Nintendo’s Mario has been making its way to smartphones. Almost three years ago, Super Mario debuted on iPhone and iPad. Since then, more iterations of Mario have come to mobile. The latest is Mario Kart Tour.

A free-to-download game, Mario Kart Tour is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The racing game features different characters including Luigi as drivers and karts. There are gliders as well.

As the game progresses, you unlock more tracks and tours, collect items and rewards, and personalise your character in the video game. The objective is to hit high scores, unlock cups, and win in-game rewards as well. There will be a global ranking system as well for players around the world.

Mario Kart Tour’s tours are inspired by real-world location. The first city course is based on New York City. The map is available from today and will be available until October 8 2019. During this tour, gamers have the opportunity to collect Pauline, the mayor of New Donk City.

The in-game items such as karts and gliders are also inspired by New York City. Gamers can collect these items through Rubies which can be obtained as milestone rewards. You can also pay real money to collect these Rubies. Nintendo plans to roll out more maps like New Donk City tours. The company is planning to add tours based on cities like Tokyo and Pairs.

Note that you need to have a Nintendo account before getting started with new Mario Kart Tour game.

