Nintendo Switch to soon add support for Google’s YouTube

You may soon be able to stream with YouTube app on the Nintendo Switch. So far, the options had been limited to Niconico in Japan and Hulu. However, that is likely to change.

Users searching Nintendo’s website for games are receiving suggestions for a Switch-native version of Google’s YouTube, which would be available starting November 8. However, there’s currently no product page for it, Engadget reported.

If the native app does launch, it could allow Google to further soak in Nintendo’s platform for boosting its user base, while Switch users, especially kids, will have access to both games and videos on a single device.

Nintendo is said to be struggling in the hardware segment while rival Sony has maintained its position even with a five-year old PlayStation. Nintendo’s quarterly operating profit of 31 billion yen and revenue of 221 billion yen both had missed market projections. This has raised speculations whether Nintendo will be able to succeed with its Switch console.

The company is also betting big on the online games segment. Creators of Super Mario and Zelda, Nintendo introduced unique subscription model for Switch users where it charges $20 a year.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 16:04 IST