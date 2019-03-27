No, changing birth year on Twitter won’t unlock new colour scheme

Ahead of the upcoming April Fool’s Day, a prank going viral on the micro-blogging site Twitter is getting users kicked out of the platform for being “underage” to be on the platform.

The prank claims that users who change their birth-year to 2007 on the platform would get access to new profile colour schemes, admin privileges and possibly the blue tick of verification.

Twitter Support took to the platform to alert users about the practical joke.

“We’ve noticed a prank trying to get people to change their Twitter birthday in their profile to 2007 to unlock new colour schemes. Please don’t do this. You’ll get locked out for being under 13 years old,” Twitter Support tweeted on Tuesday.

The micro-blogging site, however, did not disclose where did the prank originate from, how many users actually got locked out of the app and from which regions did maximum or minimum users got fooled.

Early victims of the prank could get in touch with Twitter Support, upload a copy of their government-issued ID and redeem their account, The Verge reported.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 12:19 IST