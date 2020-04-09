No delay in Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 launch despite Covid-19

tech

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:50 IST

The Covid-19 outbreak has forced smartphone makers to temporarily shut down their manufacturing units and retail-shop in locations across the globe. Reports in the past couple of weeks have hinted the virus outbreak could also affect future smartphone launches. But now a new report says that despite the coronavirus outbreak, Samsung’s schedule for launching Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 smartphones remains unaffected.

Industry insiders told The Korea Herald that Samsung has begun preparing for the launch event of its Galaxy Fold successor and its Galaxy Note 10 successor. The event is scheduled to take place in August this year.

However, in light of the ongoing virus outbreak, it is possible that the company could host the launch event online instead of hosting a physical event. “Preparations are underway for the upcoming Galaxy Note launch, and there is no delay,” an industry insider told the publication, adding, “But regarding a physical event, things are yet to be discussed, we are considering measures like an online event.”

As far as the devices are concerned, the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to get a 4.6-inch front display and come in 256GB and 512GB memory variants. According to a tweet by XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach, the upcoming smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and get an 8-inch display, a 108-megapixel camera, ultra thin glass, S-Pen support, along with 5G connectivity.

The Galaxy Note 20, on the other hand, is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and get a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.