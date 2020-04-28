e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / No, it’s not a bug! Apple iPhone SE’s haptic touch doesn’t work with notifications

No, it’s not a bug! Apple iPhone SE’s haptic touch doesn’t work with notifications

The iPhone SE 2020 users cannot long press and hold on a notification in the Notification Centre or on the lock screen to see the details of an incoming content.

tech Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Apple iPhone SE 2020 costs Rs 42,500 in India.
The Apple iPhone SE 2020 costs Rs 42,500 in India.(Apple)
         

Apple, earlier this month, launched the iPhone SE 2020 at a starting price of Rs 42,500 in India. Ever since the launch, new details about the company’s budget iPhone have been popping on the internet. Now, a new report talks about another feature that seems to be working in limited capacity on the phone.

According to Reddit thread and MacRumours’ report, the haptic touch feature doesn’t seem to be working with notifications. Simply said, users cannot long press and hold on a notification in the Notification Centre or on the lock screen to see the details of an incoming content. On iPhone 11, the haptic touch feature gives users a bunch of interactive options based on the app that is sending the notification.

Many people seemed to be miffed with the feature and some even considered it a bug that the company would fix in future updates. However, TechCrunch’s Matthew Panzarino has clarified that the feature is not a bug and that it is here to stay. “Fwiw. this is not a bug. It’s not an ideal situation for me (I use notification actions dozens of times a day every day). Haptic works in many other ways on iPhone SE, but not on notifications,” he wrote in a tweet adding that the feature is ‘working as intended on the phone.’

 

That said, the feature still works for home screen app shortcuts. It will also work when you get an incoming notification when the phone is unlocked.

top news
Here’s list of 16 districts in India with no new Covid-19 case in last 28 days
Here’s list of 16 districts in India with no new Covid-19 case in last 28 days
China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
LIVE: Bengal students’ tool to analyse if a coughing person is Covid-19 carrier
LIVE: Bengal students’ tool to analyse if a coughing person is Covid-19 carrier
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
Don’t quite trust this guy: de Villiers on first meeting with Virat Kohli
Don’t quite trust this guy: de Villiers on first meeting with Virat Kohli
iPhone users can now make group calls on WhatsApp with up to 8 people
iPhone users can now make group calls on WhatsApp with up to 8 people
2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift to receive heavy styling updates
2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift to receive heavy styling updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech