No, it’s not a bug! Apple iPhone SE’s haptic touch doesn’t work with notifications

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:57 IST

Apple, earlier this month, launched the iPhone SE 2020 at a starting price of Rs 42,500 in India. Ever since the launch, new details about the company’s budget iPhone have been popping on the internet. Now, a new report talks about another feature that seems to be working in limited capacity on the phone.

According to Reddit thread and MacRumours’ report, the haptic touch feature doesn’t seem to be working with notifications. Simply said, users cannot long press and hold on a notification in the Notification Centre or on the lock screen to see the details of an incoming content. On iPhone 11, the haptic touch feature gives users a bunch of interactive options based on the app that is sending the notification.

Many people seemed to be miffed with the feature and some even considered it a bug that the company would fix in future updates. However, TechCrunch’s Matthew Panzarino has clarified that the feature is not a bug and that it is here to stay. “Fwiw. this is not a bug. It’s not an ideal situation for me (I use notification actions dozens of times a day every day). Haptic works in many other ways on iPhone SE, but not on notifications,” he wrote in a tweet adding that the feature is ‘working as intended on the phone.’

I have not been able to determine whether there is any technical reason why or not. But it is 'working as intended' currently. I'm probably not an iPhone SE customer due to iPhone 11 camera stuff, but this would stop me from buying one. — Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) April 27, 2020

That said, the feature still works for home screen app shortcuts. It will also work when you get an incoming notification when the phone is unlocked.