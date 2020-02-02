No more free Netflix for Xstream fiber users as Airtel quietly ends the offer

tech

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 12:29 IST

Airtel has quietly ended free Netflix subscription scheme with its Xstream fiber broadband plans. The company is currently bundling Zee5 Premium, Amazon Prime and its own Xstream services with its broadband plans.

The operator had launched free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription scheme for its fiber users last year. The free Netflix access was available for three months.

The Basic Rs 799 plan currently offers only Xstream service whereas Entertainment (Rs 999), Premium (Rs 1,499), and VIP (Rs 3,999) monthly plans come with Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream services.

According to telecomtalk.info, Airtel was the only service provider to bundle free Netflix for more than year. Currently, ACT Fibernet is offering a Netflix scheme. Unlike Airtel, ACT is giving a cashback of at least of Rs 50 on Netflix. The cashback increases with higher tier plans.

If you want to get free Netflix with your mobile plan, you can consider Vodafone’s RedX postpaid scheme under which the operator is also offering Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Vodafone Play services. Vodafone is bundling one year of access to Netflix with its RedX postpaid plan.

Airtel has reportedly already ended free Netflix scheme for postpaid users in the country.

“The Netflix Offer for Thanks Platinum customer ends on 15th Jan 2020 & customer will not be able to Avail / claim after 15th Jan 2020,” said Airtel on its Netflix offer terms and conditions page.