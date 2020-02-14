e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / No network operator allows us access to intercept equipment, says Huawei

No network operator allows us access to intercept equipment, says Huawei

United States officials told Wall Street Journal earlier this week that Huawei might use its equipment to covertly access telecoms networks.

tech Updated: Feb 14, 2020 19:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
In a response to US’ accusations of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters, Huawei vice president and cyber security chief John Suffolk said that to his knowledge, no mobile operator has ever given the Chinese company any access to equipment it uses to intercept calls when required to do so by security services.
In a response to US’ accusations of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters, Huawei vice president and cyber security chief John Suffolk said that to his knowledge, no mobile operator has ever given the Chinese company any access to equipment it uses to intercept calls when required to do so by security services.(REUTERS)
         

In a response to US’ accusations of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters, Huawei vice president and cyber security chief John Suffolk said that to his knowledge, no mobile operator has ever given the Chinese company any access to equipment it uses to intercept calls when required to do so by security services.

“We have no access to this equipment, we don’t know what call or information is being intercepted, we don’t know when it is intercepted - all we do is provide one side of the box which is blind to what’s happening on the other side of the box,” Suffolk told reporters on Friday.

Also Read: Huawei hit with new US charges of trade secrets theft

“Our equipment has to be connected, often the gateway is in a special room because of the sensitivity. I’m not aware of any operator who has said to Huawei: ‘Come and sit in this room and see what’s going on’,” he added.

“If I found out that our staff were involved with such things, then we would take appropriate action on that,” Suffolk concluded.

United States officials told Wall Street Journal earlier this week that Huawei might use its equipment to covertly access telecoms networks.

Also Read: US accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, assisting Iran

US prosecutors’ accusations against is the latest in the escalating battle between the US and the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker.

In the latest indictment, which supersedes one unsealed last year in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Huawei Technologies Co was charged with conspiring to steal trade secrets from six US technology companies and to violate a racketeering law typically used to combat organised crime, reports Reuters.

It also contains new allegations about the company’s involvement in countries subject to sanctions. Among other accusations, the indictment says Huawei installed surveillance equipment in Iran that was used to monitor, identify, and detain protesters during the 2009 anti-government demonstrations in Tehran.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
Volkswagen gives first glimpse of the new Golf GTD ahead of world premiere
Volkswagen gives first glimpse of the new Golf GTD ahead of world premiere
Vodafone Idea is $14 billion in debt, has to pay $4 billion
Vodafone Idea is $14 billion in debt, has to pay $4 billion
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech