e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / ‘No Time to Die’ trailer shot may have given a glimpse of the upcoming Nokia 8.2 5G smartphone

‘No Time to Die’ trailer shot may have given a glimpse of the upcoming Nokia 8.2 5G smartphone

The image posted on Reddit shows Agent 007, Daniel Craig, using a ‘Silver’ colour variant of the unannounced device.

tech Updated: Mar 07, 2020 11:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nokia 7.2.
Nokia 7.2.(Nokia Mobiles)
         

This year we are seeing brands taking some unusual approaches to promote their flagship handsets. We’ve seen Samsung introducing its foldable ‘Galaxy Flip’ smartphone in an advertisement during Oscars and now, HMD is taking things further by announcing a campaign with the upcoming James Bond flick – No Time to Die. The smartphone will be seen in the movie with 00 agents using it. And thanks to the latest movie trailer shot posted on Reddit, we are given a glimpse at the upcoming Nokia smartphone’s new colour variant.

At the time of the announcement, the company only talked about the 5G Nokia smartphone but didn’t reveal anything else. However, the image posted on Reddit shows Agent 007, Daniel Craig, using a ‘Silver’ colour variant of the unannounced device. This one seems to have shining edges and definitely seems like a more premium model.

Daniel Craig claimed to be using the unannounced Nokia phone.
Daniel Craig claimed to be using the unannounced Nokia phone. ( Reddit/mubarisfaham )

Although it has not been confirmed, rumours indicate the unannounced 5G smartphone to be the Nokia 8.2 5G, which is supposed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.

Also read: Nokia 9.2 to launch in first-half of 2020; a Nokia foldable phone is coming as well

The new smartphone has not been unveiled yet and no you don’t have to wait until November to see the new Nokia smartphone in the movie. HMD will be revealing the new handsets on March 18 in London. The series also includes a smartphone that will be seen in the hands of Agent Nomi in the movie.

Other future-proof Nokia phones included in the film are the Nokia 7.2, featuring a powerful 48MP triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics and the iconic Nokia 3310 fans know and love.

It looks like going forward, Nokia phones will be replacing the Sony smartphones that have been used in 007 movies before.

tags
top news
2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar
2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar
Swab samples of 300 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran to arrive in Delhi today
Swab samples of 300 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran to arrive in Delhi today
Govt lifts ban on 2 Malayalam news channels over Delhi riots coverage: Report
Govt lifts ban on 2 Malayalam news channels over Delhi riots coverage: Report
Three Saudi Arabia princes detained, accused of treason: Report
Three Saudi Arabia princes detained, accused of treason: Report
Yagna, cow urine can kill coronavirus: Uttarakhand BJP legislator
Yagna, cow urine can kill coronavirus: Uttarakhand BJP legislator
First riots, now rain: Delhi violence victims battle wet, moist conditions
First riots, now rain: Delhi violence victims battle wet, moist conditions
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts
Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech