‘No Time to Die’ trailer shot may have given a glimpse of the upcoming Nokia 8.2 5G smartphone

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 11:01 IST

This year we are seeing brands taking some unusual approaches to promote their flagship handsets. We’ve seen Samsung introducing its foldable ‘Galaxy Flip’ smartphone in an advertisement during Oscars and now, HMD is taking things further by announcing a campaign with the upcoming James Bond flick – No Time to Die. The smartphone will be seen in the movie with 00 agents using it. And thanks to the latest movie trailer shot posted on Reddit, we are given a glimpse at the upcoming Nokia smartphone’s new colour variant.

At the time of the announcement, the company only talked about the 5G Nokia smartphone but didn’t reveal anything else. However, the image posted on Reddit shows Agent 007, Daniel Craig, using a ‘Silver’ colour variant of the unannounced device. This one seems to have shining edges and definitely seems like a more premium model.

Daniel Craig claimed to be using the unannounced Nokia phone. ( Reddit/mubarisfaham )

Although it has not been confirmed, rumours indicate the unannounced 5G smartphone to be the Nokia 8.2 5G, which is supposed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.

The new smartphone has not been unveiled yet and no you don’t have to wait until November to see the new Nokia smartphone in the movie. HMD will be revealing the new handsets on March 18 in London. The series also includes a smartphone that will be seen in the hands of Agent Nomi in the movie.

Other future-proof Nokia phones included in the film are the Nokia 7.2, featuring a powerful 48MP triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics and the iconic Nokia 3310 fans know and love.

It looks like going forward, Nokia phones will be replacing the Sony smartphones that have been used in 007 movies before.