Nokia 1.3 aka Nokia TA-1213 spotted, could be HMD Global’s next entry-level phone

tech

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 12:19 IST

HMD Global is reportedly working on another entry-level smartphone. Dubbed as Nokia 1.3, the smartphone has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG website. Sporting model number TA-1213, the listing reveals phone supports Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

According to the listing, the upcoming Nokia phone will run on a Qualcomm 200-series processor. Reports suggest it could be Qualcomm 215 processor. Rest of the specifications and features aren’t yet out.

Nokia 1.3 aka TA-1213 is said to be another low-end smartphone on the lines of Nokia C1 Android Go Edition and recently launched Nokia 2.3. It’s also rumoured to be the successor of Nokia 1 which comes with a 4.5-inch display, MT6737M quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel front camera, and 2,150mAh battery. Nokia 1 is available online for Rs 3,999.

Priced at Rs 8,199, Nokia 2.3 is HMD Global’s one of the cheapest offerings in India right now. The budget smartphone, which competes with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 8, has 6.1-inch HD+ display with a ‘selfie notch’. It runs on MediaTek’s Helio A22 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Nokia 2.3 also has 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras. On the front, Nokia 2.3 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery with 5W charging support. Nokia 2.3 runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box and is scheduled to receive the Android 10 update in the near future. Nokia 2.3 also has a dedicated Google Assistant button.