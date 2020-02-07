Nokia 1.3 latest leak reveals 4,000mAh battery, 6-inch display and more

tech

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 10:48 IST

HMD Global is scheduled to host an event on February 23 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress. Here, the company is expected to launch new Nokia smartphones. Rumours suggest up to four Nokia phones including the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 and Nokia Original. The entry-level smartphone Nokia 1.3 has now been leaked revealing its key specifications.

Nokia 1.3 is expected to succeed the Nokia 1 Plus smartphone. A new report by NokiaPowerUser details the specifications and colour variants for the Nokia 1.3. The smartphone is said to feature a 6-inch display. It could pack 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Nokia 1.3 will also have a microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 128GB.

The report further states that the Nokia 1.3 will be powered by an unspecified MediaTek processor. It will house a 4,000mAh battery and will run on Google’s Android Go platform. The colour options for the Nokia 1.3 include ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Cyan’. In terms of design, the Nokia 1.3 is expected to look similar to the Nokia 2.3.

Nokia 1.3 will presumably be the most affordable one in the new Nokia phone lineup. The company is also expected to launch the Nokia 8.2 5G which would be one of the most affordable 5G phones. Nokia 5.2 codenamed ‘Nokia Captain America’ is expected to be unveiled as well. As far as the Nokia Original series is concerned, there are conflicting reports on its launch.