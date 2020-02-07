e-paper
Home / Tech / Nokia 1.3 latest leak reveals 4,000mAh battery, 6-inch display and more

Nokia 1.3 latest leak reveals 4,000mAh battery, 6-inch display and more

Nokia 1.3 is expected to be the latest entry-level Nokia smartphone based on Android Go.

tech Updated: Feb 07, 2020 10:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nokia 1.3 smartphone is expected to succeed the Nokia 1 Plus.
Nokia 1.3 smartphone is expected to succeed the Nokia 1 Plus.(Nokia )
         

HMD Global is scheduled to host an event on February 23 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress. Here, the company is expected to launch new Nokia smartphones. Rumours suggest up to four Nokia phones including the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 and Nokia Original. The entry-level smartphone Nokia 1.3 has now been leaked revealing its key specifications.

Nokia 1.3 is expected to succeed the Nokia 1 Plus smartphone. A new report by NokiaPowerUser details the specifications and colour variants for the Nokia 1.3. The smartphone is said to feature a 6-inch display. It could pack 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Nokia 1.3 will also have a microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 128GB.

The report further states that the Nokia 1.3 will be powered by an unspecified MediaTek processor. It will house a 4,000mAh battery and will run on Google’s Android Go platform. The colour options for the Nokia 1.3 include ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Cyan’. In terms of design, the Nokia 1.3 is expected to look similar to the Nokia 2.3.

Nokia 1.3 will presumably be the most affordable one in the new Nokia phone lineup. The company is also expected to launch the Nokia 8.2 5G which would be one of the most affordable 5G phones. Nokia 5.2 codenamed ‘Nokia Captain America’ is expected to be unveiled as well. As far as the Nokia Original series is concerned, there are conflicting reports on its launch.

'There's a problem': Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
‘There’s a problem’: Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
Kiren Rijiju follows PM Modi into taking a jibe at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
'Over Rs 700 cr drawn from state exchequer fraudulently': Maharashtra tells HC
Wife among 3 held for murder of Hindu outfit leader Ranjeet Bachchan in UP
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
Little Women review: Greta Gerwig's adaptation of classic is warm, welcome
Coronavirus toll rises to 636; Doc who sounded alert of outbreak dies
Afsos review: Amazon's new Indian show is a pitiful letdown
