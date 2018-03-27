Nokia 1 Android Go smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 5,499

HMD Global on Monday announced the launch of Nokia 1 Android Go smartphone in India. The budget smartphone is priced at Rs 5,499, and will be available from March 28. Nokia 1 was first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, and comes in two colour options of Warm Red and Dark Blue.

HMD Global is also offering Xpress On covers for Nokia 1 which will be available at Rs 450 starting April. Users have a choice between azure plus grey and yellow plus pink combinations of Xpress On covers.

Nokia 1 offers

Nokia 1 can be bought at an effective price of Rs 3,299 with Reliance JioFootball offer. Activating a Jio SIM on the Nokia 1 will make the user eligible for cashbacks of Rs 50 amounting to Rs 2,200. The cashback amount will be credited to the user’s MyJio account, and can be used against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299.

Nokia 1 users can also open a Kotak 811 savings account with an initial deposit of Rs 1,000, and avail 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify. Lastly, Nokia 1 users will get 20% off on booking their first ride via redBus.

Android Go

Google’s Android Go platform is based on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo OS, and is optimised to offer “a high-quality experience” on entry-level smartphones with lesser RAM and storage capacity, and slow internet connectivity. Android Go offers a pure and clean Android experience with no customised UI or skins.

Android Go smartphones come with lightweight versions of important and commonly used apps while maintaining its core features and functions. Some of these Android Go apps have already been launched like YouTube Go, Google Go, Play Store Go, and Gmail Go. ALSO READ: Google at MWC 2018: Here are the first Android Go smartphones

Nokia 1 specifications

Nokia 1 has a 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display, and is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz. The smartphone comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The Nokia 1 sports a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. In the front, it has a 2-megapixel camera with selfie flash. Its connectivity options are dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and Micro USB 2.0. The smartphone is powered by a removable 2,150mAh battery claimed to offer a full day’s service with normal usage.