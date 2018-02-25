Nokia 1 with Android Go launched at MWC 2018: Price, specifications, features

HMD Global made its presence in MWC 2018 with a series of smartphones. HMD Global has variety to offer this year with high-end smartphones, another blast from the past with the redux Nokia 8810, and an entry-level treat, the Nokia 1. Based on Google’s Android Go OS, Nokia 1 has been launched at $85 which translates to roughly Rs 5,500.

Nokia 1 will be available globally starting April, and in two colour options of ‘Warm Red’ and ‘Dark Blue’. There are Xpress-on covers as well which costs $7.99 (Rs 600 approximately) and come in ‘Azure’, grey, yellow and pink colors.

Android Go

Google’s Android Go platform is based on the latest Android Oreo, and is optimised to offer “a high-quality experience” on entry-level smartphones which come with lesser RAM and storage capacity, and slow internet connectivity. Android Go has a pure and clean layout with no customised UI or skins.

Android Go smartphones will be equipped with lightweight versions of important and commonly used apps while maintaining the core features and functions. Some of these Android Go apps have already been launched like YouTube Go, Google Go, Play Store Go, and Gmail Go.

Nokia 1 specifications

Nokia 1 features a 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz. Nokia 1 comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash, and a 2-megapixel selfie camera with selfie flash.

Connectivity options on Nokia 1 include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and Micro USB 2.0. The smartphone is fueled by a removable 2,150mAh battery claimed to offer a full day’s juice with normal usage.