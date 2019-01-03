Nokia 106 feature phone launched in India: Price, specifications, features

HMD Global on Thursday launched Nokia 106 feature phone in India. Priced at Rs 1,299, the new Nokia feature phone is available via Nokia.com and offline stores. Nokia 106 is available in Dark Grey colour option.

Nokia 106 comes with a 1.8-inch QQVGA display with T9 keypad. On the back it has a removable polycarbonate panel. The phone is powered by a MTK 6261D processor.

It comes with 4MB RAM and 4MB ROM. The phone has an 800mAh battery. HMD Global says Nokia 106 delivers up to 15.7 hours talk time and up to 21 days of time. The phone comes with a micro-USB charger as well.

The feature phone weighs 70.2 grams and measures 111.15x49.5x14.4 mm. It also features some try-and-buy games like Nitro Racing, Danger Dash and Tetris.

“Featuring all your everyday essentials, it comes with the classic Snake Xenzia game and can store your entire address book with space to hold up to 2000 contacts. You can light your way with the LED torch, listen to your favourite radio stations with the FM radio and store up to 500 messages,” said the company in a release.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 13:17 IST