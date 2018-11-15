Nokia 106 feature phone with all day battery, Snake game launched: Price, specifications

HMD Global is back with a new classic Nokia phone. The new Nokia 106 is a rebranded version of the feature phone launched back in 2013.

Nokia 106 was unveiled in Russia and it will be available later this month at RUB 1,590 which translates to roughly Rs 1,700. HMD Global hasn’t announced global availability details for the Nokia 106 as yet.

Nokia 106 features a different contoured design with curved edges. The feature phone has a polycarbonate body in dark grey colour. In addition to being sturdy, Nokia 106 is also said to be resistant to scratches. The look and design are the prominent changes in the new Nokia 106 along with bigger capacity of storing up to 2000 contacts. The older Nokia 106 has a bar form factor, and contact storage capacity of 500.

Nokia 106 comes pre-loaded with the classic Snake Xenia game. It also has some try-and-buy games like Nitro Racing, Danger Dash and Tetris. The feature phone can store up to 2000 contacts and 500 text messages.

Nokia 106 specifications

In terms of specifications, Nokia 106 features a 1.8-inch QQVGA display. The feature phone weighs 70.2 grams, and measures 111.15x49.5x14.4 mm. It is fuelled by an 800mAh removable battery claimed to offer 15 hours of talktime on a single charge, and 21 days of standby time. Nokia 106 runs on MediaTek’s MTK 6216D processor paired with 4MB of RAM and storage.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 106 include dual SIM support, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The feature phone also has an LED flashlight and FM radio support.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 19:01 IST