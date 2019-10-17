e-paper
Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,599

Bored with smartphones? Check out all new Nokia 110 feature phone with classic Snake Game and Doodle Jump games.

tech Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India
Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India(HMD Global)
         

HMD Global on Thursday launched a new feature phone in India, Nokia 110. The phone will be available starting October 18 for Rs 1,599. You can buy the new feature phone across mobile retail outlets in India and the company’s official e-store. Nokia 110 is available in following colour options - ocean blue, black and pink.

The latest Nokia 110 feature phone comes with improved design (polycarbonate body) and better battery life. It has 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio and Torchlight features. The pre-loaded games in Nokia 110 include Snake, Ninja Up, Air Strike, Football Cup and Doodle Jump.

The device has a 1.77-inch display and runs on Nokia Series 30+ software. The phone comes with a microSD card slot for up to 32GB of expandable storage. For performance, Nokia 110 offers 4MB of RAM, 4MB of ROM, and SPRD 6531E plus processor. The feature phone is powered by an 800mAh removable battery. Connectivity options on the phone include microUSB (USB 2.0) and dual-SIM. There’s also a QVGA camera on the back.

ALSO READ: Best camera phones in India under Rs 20,000

“Nokia 110 brings our fans a fun handset that packs in music, games and the everyday essentials you expect from a Nokia feature phone in a modern, durable design. With its long-lasting battery, Nokia 110 is always ready-to-go when you are, ensuring you are kept entertained at an accessible price,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.

(With inputs from IANS)

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:35 IST

