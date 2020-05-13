Nokia 125, Nokia 150 feature phones launched: Price, specifications

tech

Updated: May 13, 2020 08:17 IST

HMD Global has launched two new feature phones, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150. The new Nokia feature phones are currently available only in select markets. Availability for India is yet to be announced.

Nokia 150 which comes in red, cyan and black colours, is priced at $29 which roughly translates to Rs 2,200. As for the Nokia 125 it is available at a slightly lower price of $25 (Rs 1,900 approx). The smartphone comes in ‘Charcoal Black’ and ‘Powder White’ colour options.

Nokia 150 has a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display, and it runs on Series 30+ software. The feature phone has 4MB of RAM and 4MB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card. It also has a physical keypad, dual-SIM support, flash and a VGA rear camera.

Nokia 125 in white colour. It also comes in black as another option. ( Nokia )

It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, micro-USB port, Bluetooth 3.0, MP3 player and a removable 1,020mAh battery. And yes, you can play the classic Snake Xenia on the Nokia 150.

Nokia 125 also has a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display, Series 30+ and 4MB internal storage. It also comes with 4MB RAM, VGA rear camera, flash and the same 1,020mAh battery. Connectivity options are the same as well with Nokia 125 offering FM radio as well. You can store up to 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS on the Nokia 125.