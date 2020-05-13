e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Nokia 125, Nokia 150 feature phones launched: Price, specifications

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 feature phones launched: Price, specifications

The new Nokia feature phones come with a removable 1,020mAh battery, Snake Xenia and a VGA rear camera.

tech Updated: May 13, 2020 08:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
Nokia 150 feature phone comes in red, cyan and black colour options.
Nokia 150 feature phone comes in red, cyan and black colour options.(Nokia)
         

HMD Global has launched two new feature phones, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150. The new Nokia feature phones are currently available only in select markets. Availability for India is yet to be announced.

Nokia 150 which comes in red, cyan and black colours, is priced at $29 which roughly translates to Rs 2,200. As for the Nokia 125 it is available at a slightly lower price of $25 (Rs 1,900 approx). The smartphone comes in ‘Charcoal Black’ and ‘Powder White’ colour options.

Nokia 150 has a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display, and it runs on Series 30+ software. The feature phone has 4MB of RAM and 4MB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card. It also has a physical keypad, dual-SIM support, flash and a VGA rear camera.

Nokia 125 in white colour. It also comes in black as another option.
Nokia 125 in white colour. It also comes in black as another option. ( Nokia )

It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, micro-USB port, Bluetooth 3.0, MP3 player and a removable 1,020mAh battery. And yes, you can play the classic Snake Xenia on the Nokia 150.

Nokia 125 also has a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display, Series 30+ and 4MB internal storage. It also comes with 4MB RAM, VGA rear camera, flash and the same 1,020mAh battery. Connectivity options are the same as well with Nokia 125 offering FM radio as well. You can store up to 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS on the Nokia 125.

top news
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in India cross 74,000-mark, death toll reaches 2,415
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in India cross 74,000-mark, death toll reaches 2,415
Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry
Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
Army man who tested positive for Covid-19 commits suicide at Base Hospital
Army man who tested positive for Covid-19 commits suicide at Base Hospital
Delhi man, who killed mother 33 years ago, shoots dead son
Delhi man, who killed mother 33 years ago, shoots dead son
Stones were thrown at my house: Yuvraj recalls 2014 World T20 final
Stones were thrown at my house: Yuvraj recalls 2014 World T20 final
Fast, not furious: Trump backs Musk in fight to reopen Tesla plant
Fast, not furious: Trump backs Musk in fight to reopen Tesla plant
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In