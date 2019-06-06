Nokia 2.2 budget smartphone launched in India, price starts at Rs 6,999

HMD Global on Thursday launched another budget smartphone in India. Called Nokia 2.2, the latest phone is available at a limited time offer price of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB and 16GB storage model and Rs 7,999 for the 3GB and 32GB storage variant. The limited offer will expire on June 30.

After the introductory price, Nokia 2.2 will be available at Rs 7,699 and Rs 8,699 for the 2GB and 3GB variants respectively. The phone will go on sale in India via Flipkart, nokia.com and retail outlets starting June 11, 2019.

HMD Global has also partnered with Reliance Jio to bundle an instant cashback of INR 2,200 along with 100 GB additional data. Cashback and additional data offer will be applicable on recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299. Instant cashback of INR 2,200 will be credited in the form of 44 discount coupons of Rs 50 each, in the MyJio App of an eligible Jio subscriber.

Nokia 2.2 will be available in Steel and Tungsten Black colour options.

ALSO READ: Nokia 4.2 REVIEW

Nokia 2.2 Full specifications

Nokia 2.2 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ 19:9 display. It runs on MediaTek Helio A22 processor with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The microSD support allows expandable storage up to 400GB. It has a 3,000mAh battery and supports 5W charging.

Nokia 2.2 sports 13-megapixel camera on the back and 5-megapixel front facing camera. On the software front, it offers Android Pie out-of-the-box. Nokia 2.2 is also part of Android One programme which ensures up to two years of OS upgrade and three years of monthly security upgrades.

ALSO READ: Nokia 3.2 REVIEW

Nokia 2.2 Features

HMD Global says its Nokia 2.2 uses AI to help deliver better lowlight photos. The phone also supports face unlock. Just like recent Nokia phones, HMD Global’s latest offering also has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Other key features of the phone include 3.5mm headphone jack, HDR support, Google Lens, Bluetooth 4.2, and microUSB.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 17:03 IST