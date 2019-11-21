Nokia 2.2 gets permanent price cut, now starts at Rs 5,999

tech

HMD Global’s budget smartphone Nokia 2.2 has just received a price cut in India. Nokia 2.2 arrived in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 6,999 and in two storage variants. The budget phone has received a price cut of Rs 1,000.

Nokia 2.2 will now be available at Rs 5,999 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Nokia 2.2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available at Rs 6,999 down from its original price of Rs 7,999. HMD Global’s VP for India and APAC Ajey Mehta announced the price cut for Nokia 2.2 on Twitter. Interested users can purchase the Nokia 2.2 from Flipkart.

Nokia 2.2 features

Nokia 2.2 is said to deliver better lowlight photos using AI. The smartphone also comes with support for face unlock. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Nokia 2.2 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, HDR support, Google Lens, Bluetooth 4.2 and microUSB port for connectivity.

Nokia 2.2 specifications

Nokia 2.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood of the phone runs MediaTek’s Helio A22 processor. The smartphone also offers a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 400GB. Nokia 2.2 is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery and with support for 5W charging.

For photography, Nokia 2.2 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front facing camera. On the software front, it runs Android Pie out-of-the-box. Nokia 2.2 runs on Google’s Android One programme which ensures up to two years of OS upgrade and three years of monthly security upgrades.