Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone with 4,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

tech

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 10:49 IST

HMD Global launched the Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone at an event in Cairo, Egypt. HMD Global however did not launch the highly expected Nokia 8.2 and Nokia 5.2 smartphones.

Nokia 2.3 is priced at 109 Euros (Rs 8,700 approx) and it will be available starting mid-December. The smartphone comes in three colour options - Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal. There is no word on the global availability of Nokia 2.3 or an India launch as yet.

In terms of design, Nokia 2.3 is clad in a 3D nano-textured coating and an aluminium body. Nokia 2.3 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a ‘selfie notch’ on top. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM. It packs 32GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 400GB.

For photography, Nokia 2.3 sports a dual camera setup of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front there’s a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. One of the highlights of the Nokia 2.3’s camera is portrait mode with different bokeh effects. The smartphone also houses a LED flash.

More features on the Nokia 2.3 include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Like the recent Nokia phones this one too comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 5W charging support. Nokia claims the smartphone offers 2-day battery life with Android 9’s ‘Adaptive Battery’ feature. The smartphone runs on the Android One platform and it will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The company has confirmed the Nokia 2.3 is Android 10 ready.