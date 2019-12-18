e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Tech / Nokia 2.3 launched in India, priced at Rs 8,199: Specifications, features

Nokia 2.3 launched in India, priced at Rs 8,199: Specifications, features

Nokia 2.3 will be available in India starting December 27. Check out full specifications and features of the new budget Android smartphone.

tech Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nokia 2.3 launched in India
Nokia 2.3 launched in India(HMD Global)
         

HMD Global on Wednesday announced the launch of Nokia 2.3 in India. The smartphone will be available starting December 27 for Rs 8,199. The company is offering a replacement guarantee for a 1-year period for customers who buy the smartphone on or before March 31, 2020. Nokia 2.3 comes in Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal colour options.

Price and offers

Priced at Rs 8,199, Nokia 2.3 is available in one variant featuring 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Reliance Jio customers will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7,200 through Rs 249 and Rs 349 plans which include Rs 2,200 cashback from Jio, Cleartrip vouchers worth Rs 3,000, and Zoomcar discounts of Rs 2,000. The offer is available to both new and existing Reliance Jio subscribers.

Nokia 2.3 Full Specifications

Nokia 2.3 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a ‘selfie notch’. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio A22 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phone supports storage expansion up to 400GB via a microSD card.

ALSO READ: Nokia 2.3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Nokia 2.3 comes with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. For selfies, Nokia 2.3 offers a 5-megapixel camera. The smartphone offers portrait mode with different bokeh effects. There’s also an LED flash.

Just like some of the recent Nokia phones, Nokia 2.3 has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Nokia 2.3 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 5W charging support. On the software front, Nokia 2.3 is based on Google’s Android One platform and it ships with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Nokia 2.3 is also scheduled to receive the Android 10 update.

tags
top news
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
‘Citizenship Act is a disaster’: Mamata targets Home Minister Amit Shah
‘Citizenship Act is a disaster’: Mamata targets Home Minister Amit Shah
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Lewis, Hope off to a steady start in huge chase
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Lewis, Hope off to a steady start in huge chase
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech