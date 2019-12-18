Nokia 2.3 launched in India, priced at Rs 8,199: Specifications, features

tech

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:20 IST

HMD Global on Wednesday announced the launch of Nokia 2.3 in India. The smartphone will be available starting December 27 for Rs 8,199. The company is offering a replacement guarantee for a 1-year period for customers who buy the smartphone on or before March 31, 2020. Nokia 2.3 comes in Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal colour options.

Price and offers

Priced at Rs 8,199, Nokia 2.3 is available in one variant featuring 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Reliance Jio customers will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7,200 through Rs 249 and Rs 349 plans which include Rs 2,200 cashback from Jio, Cleartrip vouchers worth Rs 3,000, and Zoomcar discounts of Rs 2,000. The offer is available to both new and existing Reliance Jio subscribers.

Nokia 2.3 Full Specifications

Nokia 2.3 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a ‘selfie notch’. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio A22 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phone supports storage expansion up to 400GB via a microSD card.

Nokia 2.3 comes with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. For selfies, Nokia 2.3 offers a 5-megapixel camera. The smartphone offers portrait mode with different bokeh effects. There’s also an LED flash.

Just like some of the recent Nokia phones, Nokia 2.3 has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Nokia 2.3 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 5W charging support. On the software front, Nokia 2.3 is based on Google’s Android One platform and it ships with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Nokia 2.3 is also scheduled to receive the Android 10 update.