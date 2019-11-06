Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.2 budget phones in the works: Key specifications already leaked

tech

HMD Global is said to be working on two new budget Nokia smartphones. Ahead of the official launch, new Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 5.3 have already leaked online. Let’s take a closer look at the two upcoming Nokia smartphones.

HMD Global is working on Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 5.1 successors. Here’s what we know about Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 5.2 phones so far.

Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.3 will reportedly be an entry-level smartphone. According to leaks, Nokia 2.3 will sport a MediaTek processor. It will come with the latest Bluetooth 5.0. The phone is likely to launch with near stock Android (Pie). The smartphone will be available in three colour options – Charcoal, Cyan Green, and Sand.

Nokia 2.3 will succeed the Nokia 2.2 which is available online for a starting price of Rs 6,599. The smartphone comes with a 5.71-inch notch display and runs on Android Pie. Powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Nokia 2.3 has up to 3GB of RAM. It has a 13-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It’s powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 5.2

The Nokia 5.1 successor was recently spotted on the US FCC website. The listing reveals two versions of Nokia 5.2. According to leaks, Nokia 5.2 could come with a 6.1-inch full HD display and offer a 3,920mAh battery. The smartphone is likely to come with up to 6GB of RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, and 16-megapixel rear camera in a circular module on the back.

Nokia 5.1 is available online for Rs 8,000 approximately. The smartphone runs on a MediaTek octa-core processor with up to 3GB of RAM. The phone has a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front facing camera. It is powered by 2,970mAh battery. Other key specifications of Nokia 5.1 include 5.5-inch full HD+ display, microUSB, Android Pie, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

