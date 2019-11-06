e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.2 budget phones in the works: Key specifications already leaked

HMD Global is working on Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 5.1 successors. Here’s what we know about Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 5.2 phones so far.

tech Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 5.1 successors coming soon
Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 5.1 successors coming soon(HMD Global)
         

HMD Global is said to be working on two new budget Nokia smartphones. Ahead of the official launch, new Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 5.3 have already leaked online. Let’s take a closer look at the two upcoming Nokia smartphones.

HMD Global is working on Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 5.1 successors. Here’s what we know about Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 5.2 phones so far.

Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.3 will reportedly be an entry-level smartphone. According to leaks, Nokia 2.3 will sport a MediaTek processor. It will come with the latest Bluetooth 5.0. The phone is likely to launch with near stock Android (Pie). The smartphone will be available in three colour options – Charcoal, Cyan Green, and Sand.

Nokia 2.3 will succeed the Nokia 2.2 which is available online for a starting price of Rs 6,599. The smartphone comes with a 5.71-inch notch display and runs on Android Pie. Powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Nokia 2.3 has up to 3GB of RAM. It has a 13-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It’s powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 5.2

The Nokia 5.1 successor was recently spotted on the US FCC website. The listing reveals two versions of Nokia 5.2. According to leaks, Nokia 5.2 could come with a 6.1-inch full HD display and offer a 3,920mAh battery. The smartphone is likely to come with up to 6GB of RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, and 16-megapixel rear camera in a circular module on the back.

Nokia 5.1 is available online for Rs 8,000 approximately. The smartphone runs on a MediaTek octa-core processor with up to 3GB of RAM. The phone has a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front facing camera. It is powered by 2,970mAh battery. Other key specifications of Nokia 5.1 include 5.5-inch full HD+ display, microUSB, Android Pie, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

tags
top news
Mandate for BJP-Sena to form govt, will wait for 2-3 days: Sharad Pawar
Mandate for BJP-Sena to form govt, will wait for 2-3 days: Sharad Pawar
Pak’s official Kartarpur Corridor opening video has Bhindranwale’s poster
Pak’s official Kartarpur Corridor opening video has Bhindranwale’s poster
Amid frenetic Maharashtra politics, Ahmed Patel, Gadkari talk ‘farm issues’
Amid frenetic Maharashtra politics, Ahmed Patel, Gadkari talk ‘farm issues’
Fadnavis gets some advice on standoff with Sena at meeting with RSS brass
Fadnavis gets some advice on standoff with Sena at meeting with RSS brass
‘Pak fearful of India’s strategic encirclement’: US Congressional report
‘Pak fearful of India’s strategic encirclement’: US Congressional report
‘Will push forward reforms that missed the bus last time’: Finance Minister
‘Will push forward reforms that missed the bus last time’: Finance Minister
Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.2 budget phones in the works: Key specs already leaked
Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.2 budget phones in the works: Key specs already leaked
‘Pedestrians, cyclists have equal rights on roads’: Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain
‘Pedestrians, cyclists have equal rights on roads’: Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech