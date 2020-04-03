Nokia 2.3 price hiked, one-year warranty extended

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 13:55 IST

HMD Global has extended the one year warranty on its Nokia 2.3 smartphone. This warranty extension is for those who purchase the Nokia 2.3 after April 1, 2020. The company has also increased the price of Nokia 2.3 owing to the new GST hike.

The warranty covers any hardware failure or manufacturing defect on the Nokia 2.3, and customers can get the phone repaired at Nokia Mobile Care centres. The smartphone’s charger and USB cable can be replaced as well. As for the price hike, Nokia 2.3 now costs Rs 7,585. It was actually launched last December at Rs 8,199 but it recently got a price cut.

Nokia 2.3 is available in three colour options of ‘Cyan Green’, ‘Sand’ and ‘Charcoal’, and it comes in only storage variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. In terms of specifications, Nokia 2.3 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a ‘selfie notch’. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio A22 chipset. There’s also a microSD card support for storage expansion to 400GB.

For photography, Nokia 2.3 sports a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there’s a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. Some of its camera features include portrait mode with different bokeh effects.

The smartphone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery along with support for 5W charging. On the software front, Nokia 2.3 runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box which is based on Google’s Android One platform. Nokia 2.3 is also scheduled to receive the Android 10 update later this year.