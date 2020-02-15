Nokia 2.3 receives price cut in India just two months after its launch

tech

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 13:29 IST

Nokia has been cutting down prices on some of its smartphones in India. The latest one is the Nokia 2.3 budget phone which is now available Rs 1,000 lesser. The price cut comes early for this Nokia phone as it was launched in India last December.

Nokia 2.3 comes in only one variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It was first launched at Rs 8,199 but after the price cut it is now retailing at Rs 8,199. The smartphone can be purchased from Nokia’s official e-store. It is also available via Amazon India at Rs 7,165. Nokia 2.3 comes in three colour options of ‘Cyan Green’, ‘Sand’ and ‘Charcoal’.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 2.3 has a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a selfie notch on top. The phone runs MediaTek’s Helio A22 chipset paired with a 4,000mAH battery. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 400GB.

For photography, Nokia 2.3 sports a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor at the rear. There’s a 5-megapixel camera up front for selfies. Its camera features include portrait mode with different bokeh effects. The smartphone also houses an LED flash.

On the software front, Nokia 2.3 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Like other Nokia phones, the Nokia 2.3 is also based on Google’s Android One platform. The smartphone is also scheduled to receive the Android 10 update. It also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Nokia 2.3 joins the growing list of Nokia phones with price cuts in India. The recent ones were Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 4.2.