Nokia 2.3 set to debut alongside Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2 on Dec 5: Price, key specs leak

Nokia 2.3 is set to launch on December 5 along with Nokia 8.2 and Nokia 5.2. Here’s how much the phone may cost.

tech Updated: Nov 26, 2019 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
New Nokia phones coming on Dec 5
New Nokia phones coming on Dec 5(Nokia )
         

HMD Global last week confirmed it will introduce new Nokia phones on December 5. While HMD Global hasn’t disclosed the names of the phones, reports suggest it will launch Nokia 8.2. The new premium phone will be accompanied by Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 5.2. Ahead of the release, Nokia 2.3 details have surfaced online revealing storage and price of the phone.

As expected, Nokia 2.3 is going to be an entry-level smartphone. According to NokiaPowerUser, Nokia 2.3 will cost EUR 93 (Rs 7,400 approx.) for the 2GB and 32GB built-in storage model. Earlier reports have suggested the Nokia 2.2 successor will come with MediaTek chip, dual-SIM support, and near stock Android UI.

As far as Nokia 5.2 goes, the smartphone could come with a 6.1-inch full HD display. It’s said to run on a 3,920mAh battery with up to 6GB of RAM. It will also sport a circular camera module on the back featuring a 16-megapixel sensor. Leaks also suggest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity in the new Nokia phone.

The biggest launch, however, is set to be Nokia 8.2. The new premium phone which will succeed Nokia 8.1 will come with 64-megapixel clad quad-camera module and a pop-up selfie camera. It’s rumoured to come with up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB built-in storage, and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor. The phone could also be HMD Global’s one of the first phones to support 5G.

