Nokia 2.3 to launch in India soon, company teases

tech

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 11:17 IST

Nokia 2.3 made its debut earlier this week in Cairo, Egypt. The budget Nokia smartphone will be making its way to India soon based on the company’s teasers.

Nokia has shared two teasers of the upcoming phone on its Twitter profile. The first teaser video highlights the Nokia 2.3’s battery prowess. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. It also shows the Nokia 2.3 in ‘Cyan Green’ finish. As for the second teaser, the portrait mode in Nokia 2.3 is highlighted. The India launch date for Nokia 2.3 isn’t announced yet but teasers indicate an imminent launch. In Europe, Nokia 2.3 retails for 109 Euros (Rs 8,700 approx).

As for the rest of the specifications, Nokia 2.3 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a ‘selfie notch’ on top. Under the hood of the phone runs MediaTek’s Helio A22 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It also offers a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 400GB.

Chahe din ho ya raat, aapke uninterrupted baaton ki guarantee hamaari. Aa raha hai #BadeKaamKaPhone. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/XprA7OTT1Z — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) December 11, 2019

In the photography department, Nokia 2.3 sports a dual camera setup of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Nokia 2.3 houses a 5-megapixel camera up front. The smartphone comes with portrait mode with different bokeh effects. The smartphone also houses a LED flash.

It’s connectivity options include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Nokia 2.3 also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. Nokia 2.3 supports 5W charging support and the phone is claimed to offer 2-day battery life with Android 9’s ‘Adaptive Battery’ feature. On the software front, Nokia 2.3 runs on the Android One platform and it will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Nokia 2.3 is also Android 10 ready as confirmed by the company.