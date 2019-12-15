Nokia 2.3 to launch in India soon, set to take on Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

tech

HMD Global’s latest budget Android smartphone, Nokia 2.3, is coming to India very soon. Ahead of the official India launch, HMD Global has begun building hype around the new smartphone. The first official teasers promise longer battery life and improved camera capabilities.

Nokia 2.3 launched in Egypt earlier this month. The smartphone is priced at 109 Euros (Rs 8,700 approximately). The phone is likely to target the budget smartphone segment which is dominated by the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8.

Nokia 2.3 Full Specifications, Features

Nokia 2.3 comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display. The smartphone has a selfie notch on the front. The phone runs on MediaTek Helio A22 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB built-in storage. The smartphone also supports expandable storage up to 400GB via a microSD card.

Nokia 2.3 has two cameras on the back – 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, Nokia 2.3 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 5W charging support. It runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box and leverages software features like “Adaptive Battery.”

Other key features of the phone include a dedicated button for Google Assistant, and connectivity options such as dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, FM radio, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

As stated above, Nokia 2.3 will compete with a range of under Rs 10,000 phones in India, especially Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. The Xiaomi phone is available in India for a starting price of Rs 9,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 comes with glass finish on the back and has a selfie notch cutout on the front. Redmi Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The top-end model has 6GB RAM and comes with 128GB built-in storage. Both variants support expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 comes with as many as four rear cameras – 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. Other key features of the phone include fingerprint sensor, 18W fast charging, and 2+1 sim card slot.

