Nokia 2.3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price, specifications, features compared

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 15:55 IST

HMD Global earlier this week launched a new smartphone, Nokia 2.3. Targeted at the budget segment, Nokia 2.3 is priced at Eur 109 (Rs 8,700 approximately). The phone will be initially available in Egypt followed by wider roll-out. Nokia 2.3 is also expected to come to India where it will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and other under Rs 10,000 phones. Let’s compare the two smartphones.

Design and display

Nokia 2.3 comes with a brand new design. The phone sports a 3D nano-textured coating and an aluminium body. It has 6.1-inch HD+ display with a ‘selfie notch’ on the front.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 doesn’t look very different recent Redmi phones as it comes with glass-like finish on the back. On the front, it has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a notch housing selfie camera on the front.

Camera

Nokia 2.3 comes with two rear cameras featuring 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Xiaomi offers more number of cameras on its Redmi Note 8 – 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens. While Nokia 2.3 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera, Redmi Note 8 comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Performance, other features

Nokia 2.3 relies on MediaTek Helio A22 chipset which is paired with 2GB of RAM. It packs 32GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot for up to 400GB expandable storage. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 5W charging. Other key features include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The base model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. Other important features include USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

