e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Nokia 2.3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price, specifications, features compared

Nokia 2.3 is official. The new budget Nokia smartphone will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8.

tech Updated: Dec 08, 2019 15:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nokia 2.3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Nokia 2.3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8(HMD Global)
         

HMD Global earlier this week launched a new smartphone, Nokia 2.3. Targeted at the budget segment, Nokia 2.3 is priced at Eur 109 (Rs 8,700 approximately). The phone will be initially available in Egypt followed by wider roll-out. Nokia 2.3 is also expected to come to India where it will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and other under Rs 10,000 phones. Let’s compare the two smartphones.

Design and display

Nokia 2.3 comes with a brand new design. The phone sports a 3D nano-textured coating and an aluminium body. It has 6.1-inch HD+ display with a ‘selfie notch’ on the front.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 doesn’t look very different recent Redmi phones as it comes with glass-like finish on the back. On the front, it has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a notch housing selfie camera on the front.

Camera

Nokia 2.3 comes with two rear cameras featuring 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Xiaomi offers more number of cameras on its Redmi Note 8 – 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens. While Nokia 2.3 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera, Redmi Note 8 comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Performance, other features

Nokia 2.3 relies on MediaTek Helio A22 chipset which is paired with 2GB of RAM. It packs 32GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot for up to 400GB expandable storage. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 5W charging. Other key features include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The base model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. Other important features include USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

tags
top news
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Officer who helped save dozens from burning building injured in rescue ops
Officer who helped save dozens from burning building injured in rescue ops
Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt
Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt
A sweater tag helped solve mystery of suitcase with body parts in Mumbai
A sweater tag helped solve mystery of suitcase with body parts in Mumbai
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Sanju Samson receives grand welcome at Thiruvanthapuram airport - Watch
Sanju Samson receives grand welcome at Thiruvanthapuram airport - Watch
Over 40 killed after massive fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, NDRF joins rescue operations
Over 40 killed after massive fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, NDRF joins rescue operations
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech