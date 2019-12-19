Nokia 2.3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5: Battle of under Rs 10,000 smartphones

tech

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:20 IST

HMD Global’s Nokia 2.3 has come to India. Priced at Rs 8,199, Nokia 2.3 is scheduled to go on sale starting December 27. The smartphone will be competing against a range of under Rs 10,000 smartphones in India, especially the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5. Let’s compare the latest Nokia 2.3 with these two phones.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The top-end model is available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. Realme 5 is available in India for a starting price of Rs 8,999. Other two models with 4GB, 64GB and 4GB and 128GB combinations are available for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Display

Nokia 2.3 comes with a larger 6.2-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a notch on the top that houses selfie camera. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a bigger 6.3-inch 19:9 display but with higher full HD+ resolution. Realme 5 has the biggest display in the lot at 6.5-inch but with HD+ resolution.

Camera

Nokia 2.3 offers an upgraded experience over the older Nokia phones under Rs 10,000. The phone has two rear cameras – 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The competition, however, offers much better camera specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it offers a 13-megapixel camera.

B07X3P1N2V

Realme 5 also matches with four rear cameras featuring 12-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, Realme 5 offers a 13-megapixel camera.

Just like Nokia 2.3, both Realme 5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 come with different photography modes and filters.

Performance

Nokia 2.3 relies on MediaTek’s Helio A22 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 5W charging support via microUSB. The phone runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box and is scheduled to receive Android 10 update. Nokia 2.3 has also clubbed a dedicated Google Assistant launcher button on the phone.

B07XFDPXVJ

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB RAM. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. The Redmi phone has USB Type-C port. It runs on custom MIUI ROM.

Realme 5 also runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It is powered by a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support via microUSB. The phone runs on Color6 Realme Edition based on Android Pie.

Takeaway,

At Rs 8,199, Nokia 2.3 is slightly cheaper than the competition. The highlight of the phone is stock Android experience and better looking design. In terms of specifications especially the camera and performance departments, however, Nokia 2.3 appears to be behind the competition.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)