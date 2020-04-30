e-paper
Nokia 220 4G feature phone launched in China

A year after its global release, Nokia 220 4G feature phone will now be available to purchase in China.

tech Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Nokia 220 4G feature phone comes in black and blue colour options.
Nokia 220 4G feature phone comes in black and blue colour options.(Nokia)
         

HMD Global unveiled Nokia 220 4G feature phone along with Nokia 105 last year. It has now launched the Nokia 220 in China after almost a year. The 4G feature phone will start shipping from May 7 onwards.

In China, Nokia 220 4G is priced at CNY 229 which translates to roughly Rs 3,200. It also comes in two colour options of black and blue. Nokia 220 4G sports the classic feature phone design with the T9 keyboard. As the name suggests, it has 4G VoLTE support along with dual-SIM capability.

Nokia 220 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, and it runs Feature OS on the software front. The 4G feature phone comes with 16MB of RAM and 24MB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD slot on the Nokia 220 for storage expansion. It has a VGA camera at the rear along with an LED flash which also doubles as a flashlight.

Nokia 220 packs a 1,200mAh removable battery which is said to give up to 6.3 hours of talk time, and 27 days of standby time. Its connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Nokia 220 also comes with built-in features like internet browser, MP3 player, hands-free FM radio, and speed dial up to eight contacts. There’s also the classic snake game on the Nokia 220.

