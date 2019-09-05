Nokia 2720 Flip is a dual screen classic flip phone

tech

Keeping its nostalgia surprise alive, HMD Global launched a new flip phone at its IFA 2019 event. Nokia 2720 Flip brings back the classic flip phone look back but with smart features. What’s more, it has two screens – one on the front and one inside. The secondary screen on the flip phone shows notifications and call alerts.

Nokia 2720 Flip is priced at 89 Euros (Rs 7,000 approx) and it will be available starting this month. The classic flip phone will be available in two colour options of black and grey. There is no word on when and if HMD Global will bring the flip phone to global markets including India.

Nokia 2720 Flip also comes with a dedicated button for Google Assistant. There’s an emergency button as well that sends a text message with your current location. Users can add up to five contacts from their address book as emergency contacts. The flip phone comes preloaded with apps like Facebook and WhatsApp.

Nokia 2720 Flip specifications

Nokia 2720 Flip features a 2.8-inch QVGA display and a 1.3-inch external screen. The flip phone packs 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. There’s a 2-megapixel primary camera with flash.

Nokia 2720 comes with a removable 1,500mAh battery. Its connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and dual SIM support. It runs on KaiOS and is powered by Qualcomm’s 205 mobile platform. Nokia 2720 also offers an LED flashlight and is hearing aid compatible.

