Nokia 3.1 Plus with large 6-inch display, Android One launched in India: Price, specifications and features

HMD Global on Thursday launched a new budget smartphone in India. Called Nokia 3.1 Plus, the new smartphone is priced at Rs 11,499. Nokia 3.1 Plus will be available in India starting October 19 via offline stores and Nokia’s e-store online.

Highlight of the new Nokia phone is the large 6-inch HD+ display. Unlike several other Android phones, Nokia 3.1 Plus brings a larger screen with a higher 18:9 display aspect ratio without a notch. HMD Global says the display offers an “impressive contrast and clarity”, making it suitable for multimedia experience. Nokia 3.1 Plus has an IPS panel on the front with 2.5D glass on top.

Nokia 3.1 Plus is one of the most affordable Nokia phones to sport dual-rear cameras. The phone has a combination of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. The primary sensor features phase detection auto focus, f/2.0 aperture and 1.2um. The secondary sensor comes with fast focus and f/2.4 aperture. Theoretically, Nokia 3.1 Plus should be able to deliver quality portrait modes as it as depth sensing imaging capabilities.

Nokia 3.1 Plus relies on MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor with 2GB/3GB RAM. Helio P22 is a capable processor, but does it really outshine Snapdragon 660 or even Snapdragon 636? More on that in our detailed review. HMD Global says the processor uses four cores for basic tasks but switches to full eight cores depending on usage. The phone comes 16GB/32GB storage with expandable storage up to 400GB via microSD.

Software wise, Nokia 3.1 Plus runs on Android One (Oreo) out-of-the-box. Google’s Android One certification means the phone will guaranteed firmware and software updates. With Android Pie around the corner, Nokia 3.1 Plus users may receive a big update later this year. Also, just like other Android One phones, Nokia 3.1 Plus will have stock Android UI with minor alterations.

Nokia 3.1 Plus is powered by 3,500mAh battery which is said to deliver up to two days of battery life, which of course depends upon your usage.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 12:33 IST