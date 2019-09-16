Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 prices in India dropped ahead of Nokia 7.2 launch

tech

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:49 IST

HMD Global has quietly reduced prices of its two budget smartphones, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2. The new prices are reflected on the company’s official e-store. The price cut for these smartphones come ahead of Nokia 7.2 launch in India.

Nokia 3.2 is now available for a starting price of Rs 7,999. This is for the base model that comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB built-in storage. You can get the 3GB and 32GB model for Rs 8,999. The smartphone had launched in India earlier this year for a starting price of Rs 8,999.

Nokia 4.2 now retails for a starting price of Rs 9,499. This is for the variant which features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The model was earlier available for Rs 10,999.

Nokia 3.2 comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display. It runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on Android Pie.

Nokia 4.2 has a 5.71-inch HD+ display. It runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone has 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It also runs on Android Pie.

The latest price cut comes ahead of Nokia 7.2 launch in India. Unveiled at IFA 2019 earlier this month, Nokia 7.2 has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Camera specifications include 48-megapixel primary camera, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens at the rear. The smartphone houses a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies.

