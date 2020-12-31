e-paper
Home / Tech / Nokia 4.2 gets a price cut, you can now buy it for Rs 6,999

Nokia 4.2 gets a price cut, you can now buy it for Rs 6,999

The smartphone was launched at Rs 10,990 and this is the second price cut it is getting

tech Updated: Dec 31, 2019 12:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The smartphone was launched at Rs 10,990 and this is the second price cut it is getting
The smartphone was launched at Rs 10,990 and this is the second price cut it is getting (Nokia)
         

Launched at Rs 10,990, the Nokia 4.2 is now available for Rs 6,999. This is not the first price cut the smartphone has gotten, the first cut happened a while ago when the price was brought down to Rs 9,499.

Available in a single variant, the 3GB/32GB one, this is the cheapest the smartphone has been till date.

However, it seems that the new price, the Rs 6,999, is only reflecting on Amazon. Flipkart still shows the price of Nokia 4.2 to be Rs 9,499.

In case you plan to pick up the device, here are the specs for you:

The Nokia 4.2 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ screen with a 1520x720 pixels resolution and a 270ppi pixel density. There are two cameras on the smartphone, a 13-megapixel primary lens with a f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with a depth sensor and f/2.2 aperture.

For selfies, there is a 8-megapixel camera on the front with a f/2.0 aperture.

The Nokia 4.2 runs the Android 9.0 Pie and comes with the Android One branding. Under the hood there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and a 3,000mAh battery. We’ve already told you that there is only one variant of the phone, the 3GB/32GB, but memory can be expanded with the help of a dedicated microSD card slot.

tech