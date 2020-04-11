e-paper
Tech / Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 start receiving Android 10 update

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 start receiving Android 10 update

After Nokia 7.2, two Nokia smartphones are now receiving Android 10 update along with March security patch.

tech Updated: Apr 11, 2020 11:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 users in India can update their phones to Android 10.
Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 users in India can update their phones to Android 10.(Nokia)
         

HMD Global last month announced it is pushing back the Android 10 update for Nokia phones. It revised the update timeline with Nokia phones still getting Android 10 by this year. Nokia 7.2 received the Android 10 update last week, and now it is rolling out to Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2.

The Android 10 update is rolling out in a phased manner and it should reach all users by next week. Also, it will be available in two waves with the first one covering 32 countries including India. The company will announce Android 10 availability for wave 2 countries soon. Users can check their region availability for Nokia 3.2 here, and Nokia 4.2 here.

If the Android 10 update is available, users should get a notification for the same. Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 users can also check manually by opening Settings > System > Advanced > System Update.

On Nokia 3.2, Android 10 update is available as V2.270 and it brings a host of features along with the March 2020 Android security patch. Android 10 update also comes with a refreshed UI, system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation, smart reply, and location and privacy controls for Nokia 3.2. The same features will be available for Nokia 4.2 as well.

HMD Global is scheduled to roll out the Android 10 update for all Nokia smartphones by Q2 this year. More phones in the pipeline to receive the software update soon include Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco.

