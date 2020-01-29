Nokia 400 4G feature phone is coming soon with an Android-based operating system

tech

HMD Global could launch a new feature phone soon with a new Operating System (OS). Dubbed Nokia 400 4G, this phone is expected to run on GAFP OS which is Android-based but for feature phones.

Nokia 400 4G has now been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website with the model number TA-1208. First spotted by NokiaPowerUser, this Nokia feature phone houses SC234X Wi-Fi component and has a frequency band of 2.4GHz. Nokia 400 4G has also been listed with GAFP as the proprietary OS. The same phone was spotted on the Bluetooth certification site last year.

Details on the specifications of Nokia 400 4G are still unknown for now. But the phone’s GAFP OS is an interesting one as it would be the first to debut with this new OS. GAFP is reportedly a new Android OS for feature phones with support for Google Assistant. This would be similar to Android Go for entry-level phones.

GAFP OS will possibly function like KaiOS which is used on the Reliance JioPhones. This essentially makes the JioPhone a smart feature phone. The same is expected on the Nokia 400 4G as well. There is currently no word on when HMD Global would launch the Nokia 400 4G but the company is slated to unveil a series of Nokia phones at MWC 2020.

Nokia’s upcoming lineup of phones could include the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3. Specifications of all three Nokia phones have already leaked. There were reports of the Nokia Original series launching as well but the plans have been delayed.