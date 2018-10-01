Nokia 5.1 Plus goes on first sale in India today: Airtel offer, full specifications, and more

HMD Global’s new budget smartphone Nokia 5.1 Plus is set to go on the sale first time in India on Monday. Priced at Rs 10,999, the smartphone will be exclusively available online via Flipkart and Nokia e-store at 12PM.

HMD Global has tied up with Airtel to offer Nokia 5.1 Plus customers Rs 1,800 instant cashback and 240 GB data over 12 months. The benefits are available through Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 448 pre-paid plans.

Nokia 5.1 Plus: Full specifications

Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It has 2.5D curved rear and front glass. The smartphone runs on Android Oreo and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 MT6771 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The new Nokia phone has 32GB built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 400GB.

For photography, Nokia 5.1 Plus offers 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras. The secondary camera has a depth sensor. On the front it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and 80.4-degree field of view.

Other key features of the phone include USB Type-C support, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, and LTE Cat 4. It is powered by a 3,060mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of talktime, up to 15 hours of MP3 playback, and up to 11 hours of video playback.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is available in Gloss Black, Gloss White, and Gloss Midnight Blue.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 09:54 IST